Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.44% of ImmunoGen worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.