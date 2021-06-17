Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

