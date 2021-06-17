Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.