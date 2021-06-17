Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $388.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $391.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.