Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $14,544,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 463,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $17,475,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19.

