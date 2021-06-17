Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $596,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,502,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at $85.00 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.