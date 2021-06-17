Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

