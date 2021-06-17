Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 290 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

