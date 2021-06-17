Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,008,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

