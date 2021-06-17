Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

