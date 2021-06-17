PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 21,493.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

