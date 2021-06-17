Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 118,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 212,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,942,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

