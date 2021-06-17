Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $387,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.21. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 over the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

