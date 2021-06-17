Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

