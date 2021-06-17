Playgroundz Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.40 million and $1,617.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00142389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00177059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.97 or 0.00935410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.94 or 1.00254543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

