POA One Day Volume Hits $101,699.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. POA has a market cap of $10.10 million and $101,699.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,612,590 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
