Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $825.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 192578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 809 ($10.57).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 776.58. The firm has a market cap of £820.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.43.

In other news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Insiders sold 722,364 shares of company stock worth $545,400,708 in the last ninety days.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

