PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 306,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,153. The company has a market cap of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

