PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

