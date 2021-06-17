PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Sells $2,454,868.64 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRAH traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.52. 1,380,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.