Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

PRAX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,616. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $850.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $43,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

