Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 148.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,610,405 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.