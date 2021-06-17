Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) SVP Sells $24,480.00 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) SVP Gary Morris Katz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $24,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

