Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:PRES opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. Pressure Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £27.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Pressure Technologies news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 30,000 shares of Pressure Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($36,059.58).

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

