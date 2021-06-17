Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde stock opened at $288.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

