Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.68 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

