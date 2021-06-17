Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 508.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.79, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

