Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,914 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8,570.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.