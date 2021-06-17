Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

