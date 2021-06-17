Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $269.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $170.43 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.