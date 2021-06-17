Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,499 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

