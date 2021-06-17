Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

SPPI stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $692.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.