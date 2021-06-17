Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311,721 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

