Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 582,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TALO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

