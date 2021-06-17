Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,601 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

