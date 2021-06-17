Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) versus Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Principal Solar alerts:

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.98, meaning that its stock price is 698% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.1% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and Edison International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edison International $13.58 billion 1.61 $871.00 million $4.52 12.78

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Edison International 6.68% 11.47% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Principal Solar and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 0 2 4 0 2.67

Edison International has a consensus price target of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Summary

Edison International beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.