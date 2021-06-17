Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.75

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 6339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVA. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

