Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $82.26 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

