Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.