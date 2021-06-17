Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65. Prologis has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.