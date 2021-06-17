Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 2,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

RXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

