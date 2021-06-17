Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1,946,740 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of -0.53.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

