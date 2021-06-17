Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $385,851,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 46,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

