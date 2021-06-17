Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 122,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,794. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

