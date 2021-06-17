Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 95,117.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 114,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 791,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.