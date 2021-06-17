Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $505.86. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,427. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

