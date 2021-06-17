Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,570,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 173,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 135,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $431.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

