Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,610 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,900,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

