Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $48,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 79.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 969,567 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.08 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

