Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,123 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $36,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

